Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Trading Up 3%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 6,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 110,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Compass Point cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 29.63%. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger purchased 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

