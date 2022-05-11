Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of STK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 59,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,683. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.