Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,703,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

