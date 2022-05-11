Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Community Health Systems worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $824.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.