Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 593,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,223.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,866 shares of company stock worth $131,201. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.36% of Community West Bancshares worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

