Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.82

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.82 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 6874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 768,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 706,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,960,000 after acquiring an additional 75,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

