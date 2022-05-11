Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.82

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.82 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 6874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.
CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 768,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 706,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,960,000 after acquiring an additional 75,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.
