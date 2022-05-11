Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.02

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 548459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

