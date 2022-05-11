Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 8.90% 24.42% 5.89% Codorus Valley Bancorp 15.98% 6.98% 0.59%

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.71 $58.73 million $2.77 9.03 Codorus Valley Bancorp $88.06 million 2.39 $14.66 million $1.42 15.54

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. It operates through twenty-five full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

