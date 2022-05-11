Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.35

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.35 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 3215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $242,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 82.2% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.