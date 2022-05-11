COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 6,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,262. The company has a market cap of $290.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.12. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $4,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 828.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 63,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

