COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 6,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,262. The company has a market cap of $290.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.12. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.
In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
