CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CompoSecure stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32.

In related news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 38,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $294,257.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,872,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,496.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 984,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,577.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

