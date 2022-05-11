Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $140.23

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.23 and last traded at $142.55, with a volume of 1989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $427,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares valued at $4,155,200. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Concentrix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.