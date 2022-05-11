Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.14

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 145809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -9.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

