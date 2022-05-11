ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 1st

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.