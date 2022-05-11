Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.