Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 197,249 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 102.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 20.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter.

HMC stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

