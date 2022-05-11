Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,267 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 119.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 625,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $34,641,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,107,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,181,623.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,832,058 shares of company stock valued at $138,633,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.