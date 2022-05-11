Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.80 Million Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,528 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $87,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189,327 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Infinera by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 619,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

