Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Eaton stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

