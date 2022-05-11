Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 579,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 457,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.