Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 182 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $430.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.22 and its 200-day moving average is $463.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

