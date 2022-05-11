Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,071 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing bought 56,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

