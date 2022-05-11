Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 46,798 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,798 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

