Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

