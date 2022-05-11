CONSOL Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,904.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

