CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $49.04

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.04, but opened at $51.16. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 1,122 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEIX. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,164.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $272,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

