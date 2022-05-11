Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 316,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $67,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

