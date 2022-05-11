Contrasting GreenBox POS (GBOX) & Its Rivals

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GreenBox POS to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26% GreenBox POS Competitors -23.67% -15.83% -3.59%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GreenBox POS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS Competitors 183 734 1032 27 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 58.26%. Given GreenBox POS’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenBox POS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS’s peers have a beta of 2.04, meaning that their average stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million -$26.45 million -5.21 GreenBox POS Competitors $1.69 billion $120.62 million 19.14

GreenBox POS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GreenBox POS peers beat GreenBox POS on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

