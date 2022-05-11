Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.
Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 99,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.
Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.
