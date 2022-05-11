Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 99,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Convey Health Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 73,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,393,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 145,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

