CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 1,067,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,635. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

