CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CRMD opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $130.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

