Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CLM stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
