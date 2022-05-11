Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

