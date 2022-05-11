Cornichon (CORN) Price Reaches $0.0745

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $491.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cornichon has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00533197 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,020.58 or 1.92992413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.02 or 0.07593819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,084,988 coins and its circulating supply is 14,843,140 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

