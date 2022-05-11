Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after acquiring an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 124,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,537. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

