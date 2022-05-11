Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.85 on Wednesday, hitting $2,272.05. 1,872,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,582.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,740.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

