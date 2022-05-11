Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.39. 8,471,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $393.62 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

