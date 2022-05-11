Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1,788.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Target by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.