Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 477 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,017,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.85 and a 200-day moving average of $413.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.27 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

