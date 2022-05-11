Crewe Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 265.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,637,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,163. The firm has a market cap of $366.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.91.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

