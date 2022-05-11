Crewe Advisors LLC Has $9.87 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,774,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,376,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,528,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $66.04 on Wednesday, reaching $734.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,291,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,734,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $942.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.47. The company has a market cap of $760.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

