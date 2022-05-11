Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,103,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.75. 5,248,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.24.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

