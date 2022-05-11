Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,815,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,174,830. The company has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

