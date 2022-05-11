Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,094,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,761. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.52 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

