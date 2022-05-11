Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded by CIBC to “Sector Outperform”

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.