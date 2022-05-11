CropperFinance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,228.00 (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One CropperFinance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded down 57.4% against the US dollar. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $553,313.87 and approximately $17,228.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003561 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,991.53 or 1.00227409 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00578019 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

CropperFinance Coin Trading

