CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of CAPL opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $754.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 362.08%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
