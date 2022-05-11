CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $148.88

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $148.88 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 157192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

