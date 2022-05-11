Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 332.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 568.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

