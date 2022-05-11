Cryptex Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $2.32 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.97 or 0.00013230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,864.76 or 1.00037097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,467,793 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

