CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.12

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 6621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $94,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

